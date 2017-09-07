Animal Planet special to feature the rescue of furry friends from Hurricane Harvey

A man holds a rescued puppy on Animal Planet's "Surviving Harvey: Animals After the Storm."

If images of the damage wrought on Houston and beyond weren't devastating enough, Animal Planet announced Thursday "Surviving Harvey: Animals After the Storm," a special featuring animal rescues, reunions and adoptions in the wake of the natural disaster.

“We are pleased to bring the stories from Hurricane Harvey that profile the incredible efforts being made on behalf of the animals in harm's way,” said Patrice Andrews, general manager of Animal Planet, in a statement.

“We hope our special helps to also promote continued contributions to the organizations working tirelessly to rescue and shelter the animals.”

The program will also bring attention to the volunteers who went to great lengths to save hundreds of animals.

"Surviving Harvey" will air Saturday at 8 p.m. Pacific on Animal Planet.