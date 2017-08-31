Gloria Gaynor sings to Texas' Harvey victims: 'You will survive'

"Hi, my neighbors in Texas," she said in a video shot while she sat at a piano she was about to play. "This is Gloria Gaynor with a song that hopefully will cheer you up just a little bit."

Gaynor, whose "I Will Survive" became an anthem over the years, rewrote the 1978 disco hit to reach out to victims in Texas and posted her rendition on social media Wednesday.

Here are the tweaked lyrics, for those who don't want to hit "play" with the sound on.

First we were afraid

We were petrified

Thinking Texas couldn't live

With floodwaters this high

We know you spent plenty of time

Preparing for this hurricane

Who could've known that it would come

With so much devastating rain

But we will strive

And you'll survive

With all our love and help and prayers

We will stay strongly by your side

We are your neighbors tried and true

We'll do all we can for you

And you'll survive

You will survive, you will survive

Similarly on Monday night, Coldplay unleashed a new original song written after the band was forced to cancel its Friday show in Houston with Hurricane Harvey bearing down.

"This is a new song, and we'll never play it again," frontman Chris Martin told an audience in Miami. "It's a once-off. It's called 'Houston.' We're going to sing it in Miami for everybody here, and then we're going to send it over there to everyone who missed the show."