Sen. Bernie Sanders swats back at Hillary Clinton's book accusations about him

Sen. Bernie Sanders chats with Stephen Colbert on Thursday's episode of "The Late Show." (Scott Kowalchyk / CBS)

Continuing the long tradition of political finger-pointing, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) appeared on Thursday night's episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" ready to lay some blame and muddy the waters about his plans to run for president again. Colbert opened his interview with the lawmaker by asking about Hillary Clinton's accusations in her forthcoming book, "What Happened." She asserts that Sanders' attacks made it harder to unify progressives during the 2016 presidential election she eventually lost to Donald Trump.

Sanders, though, had his shade locked and loaded, dismissing Clinton's claims by saying, "Secretary Clinton ran against the most unpopular candidate in the history of this country, and she lost. And she’s upset about that. I understand that." Ouch. Colbert later pivoted from last year's election to the next one, asking Sanders — 76 years young as of Friday — if he is planning another run at the presidency in 2020.