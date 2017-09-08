Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- In the new 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer, Thor's team of gladiators has a name — or maybe it doesn't
- Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter stepping down after 25 years
- JR, the French artist behind that baby installation on the U.S.-Mexico border, speaking in L.A. tonight
- Royals, they're just like us: Prince William walks Prince George to kindergarten on first day of school
- Animal Planet special to feature the rescue of furry friends from Hurricane Harvey
Sen. Bernie Sanders swats back at Hillary Clinton's book accusations about him
|Libby Hill
Continuing the long tradition of political finger-pointing, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) appeared on Thursday night's episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" ready to lay some blame and muddy the waters about his plans to run for president again.
Colbert opened his interview with the lawmaker by asking about Hillary Clinton's accusations in her forthcoming book, "What Happened." She asserts that Sanders' attacks made it harder to unify progressives during the 2016 presidential election she eventually lost to Donald Trump.
Sanders, though, had his shade locked and loaded, dismissing Clinton's claims by saying, "Secretary Clinton ran against the most unpopular candidate in the history of this country, and she lost. And she’s upset about that. I understand that."
Ouch.
Colbert later pivoted from last year's election to the next one, asking Sanders — 76 years young as of Friday — if he is planning another run at the presidency in 2020.
"Stephen, I’ll tell you what I tell everybody," Sanders responded. "That right now what the American people want the Senate and the House to do is start addressing the real issues that they’re facing.
"They do not like never-ending campaigns," he continued. "Media likes that, I don’t think people do. We’ve got a long time to go. So let us focus on issues that people care about and the politics will follow that."
Which, if you read carefully, is not actually a "no."
Clinton will likely share her own thoughts on what happened when she appears with Colbert on "The Late Show" on Sept. 19, her first late-night appearance since her stunning defeat.