Billy Bush and wife Sydney Davis reportedly separate

It's apparently over for embattled TV personality Billy Bush and his wife, Sydney Davis.

The couple, who have been married for nearly 20 years, are separated, according to Tuesday reports from Page Six and TMZ.

The former "Today" show cohost and Davis are "on a short-term break," Bush's lawyer, Marshall Grossman, told Page Six, denying reports of infidelity. Bush’s representative also confirmed the split to the publication and denied rumors that Davis left him.

"After almost 20 years of marriage, they have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together. They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future," his spokesperson said.

Bush's rep did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment.

The disgraced entertainment reporter, whose uncle and first cousin are former presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, respectively, has three children with Davis.

The break-up news comes almost a year after outtakes from the former "Access Hollywood" correspondent's crude 2005 conversation with then-"Celebrity Apprentice" star Donald Trump leaked, resulting in Bush losing his lucrative "Today" show job.

It's unclear if the public incident had a role in the split, though Page Six sources contend that it did.

"When you have a big, traumatic event, you go through stages, and it led to acceptance and understanding," Bush said in a May interview, regarding the tape scandal. "And then I found myself in a place of soul searching. And I developed a commitment to become a better, fuller man."