Billy Eichner's 'Billy on the Street' is leaving truTV

Billy Eichner is taking his madcap Q&A show elsewhere. The Emmy-nominated "Billy on the Street With Billy Eichner" is leaving Turner Broadcasting's truTV.

"We can confirm that new episodes of 'Billy on the Street' will not be returning to truTV," a truTV spokesperson confirmed to The Times on Thursday.

"The show is deceptively time-consuming to make and scheduling was increasingly difficult. We had a great run together capped off by the show's Emmy nomination, and we wish Billy nothing but the best."

It is unclear where the cult hit will go next, but the news comes after its star shared cryptic tweets on Twitter earlier this week.

"For those asking, yes BILLY ON THE STREET will be back!" he wrote. "But we're shifting gears a bit...exciting things ahead...more will be revealed soon!"