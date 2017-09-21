Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Billy Eichner's 'Billy on the Street' is leaving truTV
|Nardine Saad
Billy Eichner is taking his madcap Q&A show elsewhere. The Emmy-nominated "Billy on the Street With Billy Eichner" is leaving Turner Broadcasting's truTV.
"We can confirm that new episodes of 'Billy on the Street' will not be returning to truTV," a truTV spokesperson confirmed to The Times on Thursday.
"The show is deceptively time-consuming to make and scheduling was increasingly difficult. We had a great run together capped off by the show's Emmy nomination, and we wish Billy nothing but the best."
It is unclear where the cult hit will go next, but the news comes after its star shared cryptic tweets on Twitter earlier this week.
"For those asking, yes BILLY ON THE STREET will be back!" he wrote. "But we're shifting gears a bit...exciting things ahead...more will be revealed soon!"
" Billy on the Street," which features the unfiltered comedian running around New York with guest stars to quiz people on pop culture, joined truTV in 2015 as part of the network's growing slate of original programming. The deal included rights to all previous episodes too.
Eichner was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for hosting the show in 2013 and the comedy was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for short-format, live-action entertainment program this year.
The entertainer's current obligations include Hulu's "Difficult People," Netflix's "Friends From College" and "American Horror Story: Cult," and he also indicated to Vanity Fair earlier this month that some changes were on the horizon.
"I want to meet my fans where they are, so it’s certainly not going away," he said. "I would hate for it to go away. I don’t know if it’s going to take up as much space in my brain as it used to, as much time in my schedule as it used to, but I think it will continue to be a part of my life, and I just have to weave it into all of the other things I’m trying to do.”
Page Six, which was first to report the news, cited sources who said that the show would likely continue but would "be distributed differently.”