'Fox & Friends' host Brian Kilmeade takes offense at Jimmy Kimmel's insults

|Libby Hill
"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade launched the ultimate "sorry, not sorry" at Jimmy Kimmel Thursday morning, just hours after Kimmel called the conservative pundit a "phony little creep."
After sharing how Kimmel "personally attacked" him, Kilmeade said, "I hope your son gets better. I hope your son gets all the care he needs."
Kilmeade's sentiment is fine, but overlooks the point of Kimmel's passion: that health care is important for children whose fathers don't make millions of dollars.
Kilmeade proceeded with a verbal head pat for Kimmel, saying, "I’m glad you’re interested [in health care]. You’re doing a great job bringing the dialogue out. But you should do what we’re doing. Talk to the people that wrote it."
Again, Kilmeade's words gloss over the fact that Kimmel's healthcare rant Tuesday night was spurred by Sen. Bill Cassidy, co-sponsor of the Graham-Cassidy bill, lying to the late-night host in a previous appearance on his show.
Something tells us Kilmeade's words aren't going to go far with Kimmel, but only Thursday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" monologue will say for certain.