'Fox & Friends' host Brian Kilmeade takes offense at Jimmy Kimmel's insults

"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade launched the ultimate "sorry, not sorry" at Jimmy Kimmel Thursday morning, just hours after Kimmel called the conservative pundit a "phony little creep."

After sharing how Kimmel "personally attacked" him, Kilmeade said, "I hope your son gets better. I hope your son gets all the care he needs."

Kilmeade's sentiment is fine, but overlooks the point of Kimmel's passion: that health care is important for children whose fathers don't make millions of dollars.