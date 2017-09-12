Live from the Apollo, Bruno Mars lands his first TV special

Bruno Mars will star in a CBS special from the Apollo Theater.

Bruno Mars has scored his first primetime television special. “Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo” is slated to air Nov. 29 on CBS.

The pop-R&B star taped the show at the historic Apollo Theater in New York's Harlem and performs an opening sequence atop the venue's well-known marquee.

“He is the very definition of event television,” said Jack Sussman, CBS’s executive vice president of specials, music and live events. “He burns the roof off the Apollo while paying respect to its tradition and history. We at CBS are proud to be broadcasting his first TV special.”

Mars shares executive producer credit with Ben Winston for the special, which also features Mars’ band, the Hooligans, in various sequences created for the show.

The title references Mars’ recent album “24K Magic,” which has sold more than 1.4 million equivalent albums, according to Nielsen Music.