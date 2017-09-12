Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Jon Stewart, John Oliver and Trevor Noah to headline Stand Up for Heroes veterans fundraiser
- J.J. Abrams to direct 'Star Wars: Episode IX,' replacing ousted Colin Trevorrow
- Seth Meyers reminds us that Trump is very much a Republican
- Warner Bros. lassoes 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins to helm sequel
- Kid Rock is mad at the extreme left and the extreme right and loves black people
Live from the Apollo, Bruno Mars lands his first TV special
|Randy Lewis
Bruno Mars has scored his first primetime television special. “Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo” is slated to air Nov. 29 on CBS.
The pop-R&B star taped the show at the historic Apollo Theater in New York's Harlem and performs an opening sequence atop the venue's well-known marquee.
“He is the very definition of event television,” said Jack Sussman, CBS’s executive vice president of specials, music and live events. “He burns the roof off the Apollo while paying respect to its tradition and history. We at CBS are proud to be broadcasting his first TV special.”
Mars shares executive producer credit with Ben Winston for the special, which also features Mars’ band, the Hooligans, in various sequences created for the show.
The title references Mars’ recent album “24K Magic,” which has sold more than 1.4 million equivalent albums, according to Nielsen Music.