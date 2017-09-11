Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Noel Gallagher gets emotional at first Manchester Arena show since bombing
- At Creative Arts Emmys, Dave Chappelle and Melissa McCarthy win for 'SNL' gigs
- Kristen Bell dubs Irma 'best hurricane ever' as she shelters and sings in Orlando
- Troy Gentry, of country group Montgomery Gentry, dies in helicopter crash
- Martin Shkreli is selling rare Wu-Tang Clan album — and bids have surpassed $1 million
Busy Philipps hospitalized for ovarian torsion while celebrating BFF Michelle Williams' birthday
|Nardine Saad
Actress Michelle Williams' birthday celebration took a "super weird" turn when her best friend Busy Philipps wound up in the hospital with ovarian torsion.
The inseparable stars were hitting the town in Boston — in coordinating "best friends" leather jackets, no less — for Williams' 37th birthday when Philipps started feeling an "excruciating pain" in her side, which ultimately landed her in Massachusetts General Hospital.
"[I]f you listen to my podcast, you know our advice is always, don't be a hero, go to the doctor," Philipps divulged in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday. "Anyway, I had a crazy excruciating pain in my lower right side and after a long time at Mass Gen, it was determined my ovary had flipped over- it's called torsion. Mine flipped back by itself and I'm ok but sometimes if it doesn't you have to get surgery or you can lose your ovary."
Even though she "felt like an idiot for going to the hospital," Philipps said she posted about the incident because going to the hospital was the right move.
"It always is!," she said. "Even if they say you're fine and send you on your way!"
The "Cougar Town" alum is in Beantown with Williams to shoot the Amy Schumer comedy "I Feel Pretty," co-directed by Philipps' husband, Marc Silverstein, and Abby Kohn. Earlier that day, she shared a set photo with Schumer, "Saturday Night Live" star Aidy Bryant and Williams. The film, which also stars model Emily Ratajkowski and Kevin Kane, is due in the summer of 2018.
Philipps, who's been been dear friends with Williams since they co-starred in the 1990s teen drama "Dawson's Creek," got her sense of humor back by Monday with a pastoral "Creek" tribute on Instagram.
"We found a dock. WHERE YOU AT DAWSON? #wedontwanttowaitforourlivestobeover," she wrote.