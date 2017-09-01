Damien Chazelle's multilingual musical drama 'The Eddy' lands at Netflix

Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle is singing and dancing his way to Netflix.

And France.

The "La La Land" and "Whiplash" director is getting into the TV business. He has teamed up with IMG and the streaming giant for the musical drama "The Eddy." The series is set in contemporary, multicultural Paris and revolves "around a club, its owner, the house band and the chaotic city that surrounds them," Netflix announced Friday.

The eight-episode series will be shot in France and will feature dialogue in French, English and Arabic. Chazelle will serve as executive producer with Emmy winner Alan Poul and will direct two episodes of the new show. Five-time BAFTA and Olivier-winning writer Jack Thorne will write the scripts, and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard will write original music.

"I've always dreamed of shooting in Paris, so I'm doubly excited to be teaming up with Jack, Glen and Alan on this story, and thrilled that we have found a home for it at Netflix," Chazelle said in a statement.

Coming in the wake of "The Crown" and the upcoming series "Dark," "The Eddy" is Netflix's latest investment in international content being produced in Europe.

Patrick Spence and Katie Swinden of Fifty Fathoms also will serve as executive producers alongside Chazelle, Thorne, Poul and Ballard.