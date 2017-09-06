Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande and Pharrell sign on for Dave Matthews Band's 'Concert for Charlottesville'

News of tropical storms and recovery relief have dominated headlines in recent weeks, but the violent white-nationalist protests that besieged Charlottesville, Va., in August have not been forgotten.

Dave Matthews Band, which formed in that college town in 1991, announced on its website Wednesday a way to ease the aftermath: "A Concert for Charlottesville," an evening of music and unity, will be free for members of the Charlottesville area and University of Virginia communities.

Joining DMB are a number of prominent artists with ties to the South, including Justin Timberlake, a Tennessee native, and Pharrell Williams, who grew up in Virginia Beach.

Also scheduled to perform are Ariana Grande, Chris Stapleton, the Roots, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, Cage the Elephant and more.