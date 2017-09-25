Haim pulls back the curtain in Paul Thomas Anderson's intimate new short film 'Valentine'

After tackling topics such as Scientology, the early days of the oil business, gambling, Thomas Pynchon, porn and the entertainment world, director Paul Thomas Anderson recently took a breather to shoot a short performance piece with Los Angeles sister act Haim.

Set in a recording studio during different sessions with producer Ariel Rechtshaid, the 15-minute film "Valentine" spotlights Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana not as pop stars but as accomplished musicians at work.

As they perform three relationship songs from their recent album "Something to Tell You" -- "Right Now," "Nothing's Wrong" and the title track -- Anderson captures them maneuvering around the studio adding parts, working as a unit toward the songs' greater good.

Needless to say, Anderson's done this before, having shot musicians including Joanna Newsom, Aimee Mann, Fiona Apple, Radiohead and others.

Such affection for the art of musical creation is obvious across "Valentine."