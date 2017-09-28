Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Disney is remaking 'Hocus Pocus' without the original cast
|Meredith Woerner
In 1993, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy introduced the world to the singing, broom-flying and children-murdering Sanderson sisters in “Hocus Pocus.” Despite bad reviews — Gene Siskel called it “dreadful,” and our own Kenneth Turan was barely bewitched — the evil trio quickly became a cherished Halloween staple.
And now, because we live in a world where everything treasured is rebooted or reimagined, “Hocus Pocus” is getting a remake.
The L.A. Times can confirm that the Disney Channel is producing a remake of the film as a TV movie. Originally reported by Deadline, the new iteration will be penned by Scarlett Lacey (“The Royals”) and star an entirely new cast. (Good luck finding someone to fill in Midler’s stripy socks.) David Kirschner, who produced the original, is attached to executive produce the new version.
Set in Salem, the original movie told the story of three evil witches from 1693 who tried to live forever by sucking the souls out of little children. The sisters were eventually caught and executed by the town.
But before they died, the witches cursed the village, warning the citizens that one day they’d be back. Cut to 1993, a couple of kids light the wrong candle, and presto! The witches are back and there’s hell to pay.
Naturally the internet is taking this news about as well as to be expected.
However, some folks seem jazzed.
There's no reported release date for the remake, but purists will be happy to know that Disney's Freeform will be running an all-day marathon of the original on Oct. 31.
If you need us, we'll be watching this YouTube of Bette Midler singing "I Put a Spell on You" for the rest of the day.