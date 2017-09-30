President Trump to appear on Fox News in sit-down interview with Sean Hannity

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity, seen here in 2015, will welcome Donald Trump to his show next week.

President Donald Trump will make an appearance on Fox News Channel, his favorite source of news, in a sit-down interview with Sean Hannity next week.

The "Hannity" interview, which will air Oct. 4, will take place in front of a group of Republicans, Democrats and Independents at West Virginia's Morgantown Theatre. The interview will be pre-taped.

According to a statement from Fox, Hannity and Trump will discuss tax reform, the economy and news of the day. Judging from the news cycle as of late, topics could include the controversial federal government response to the devastation in Puerto Rico or the recent resignation of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price The press releases also notes that audience members will have an opportunity to ask Trump questions.

The primetime interview marks a return for Trump to Hannity's evening show. He previously appeared during the Republican primaries and also following his inauguration in January.

The event will likely add some more firepower to Hannity's hold over rival Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show. In its first week since moving into its new time slot at 9 p.m. (from 10 p.m.), "Hannity" has beat "The Rachel Maddow Show" in the ratings, aided by buzzworthy guests such as Steve Bannon, Bill O'Reilly, Rush Limbaugh, and House Speaker Paul Ryan.