Garth Brooks coming to Stagecoach Country Music Festival in 2018

Garth Brooks, shown playing the Forum in July, will be the Stagecoach 2018 headliner.

It’s official: Garth Brooks will headline the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio next year.

Brooks tweeted a short video on Friday alerting followers to his coming Stagecoach appearance, posing it as a question: “Are YOU ready for the BIGGEST party on the planet? Love, g.”

The video, which also is now showing on the Stagecoach website, slowly reveals a neon sign that spells “Stagecoach” using Brooks’ lowercase “g” logo as part of the word. No other details were offered.

Dates have not been formally announced, but since promoter Goldenvoice revealed that next year's Coachella will take place April 13-15 and April 20-22, it’s expected that Stagecoach will immediately follow on the weekend of April 27-29.

Billboard recently reported that Brooks would headline next year but did not identify the source of the information.

Here is Brooks’ tweet: