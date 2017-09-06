How to meet and marry George Clooney? Being an amazing pen pal helps

Sure, it's a little late now, but George Clooney is finally telling the world how to meet and marry him.

First off, he revealed in a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, get a mutual friend to introduce you. It might happen somewhere fabulous — say, Lake Como, Italy, where he has a home.

Be on your way to somewhere equally fabulous — say, to Cannes, France, with a friend.

Then be beautiful and funny and smart — like, say, the woman formerly known as Amal Alamuddin.

Nobody's saying that recipe would work every time, but it did that one time, turning the notoriously avowed bachelor into a husband and father of twins.

After their first meeting, in July 2013, "she sent some pictures from when she was here, and we were writing each other, emailing, talking, mostly about what was going on in each other's lives, and over a period of time it became clear we were more than just friends," the "Suburbicon" director told THR.