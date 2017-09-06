Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- EDC Las Vegas moves to May in 2018, adds camping
- CMT to support Hurricane Harvey relief while honoring artists of the year
- Emmys line up Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and others to present
- U2 goes personal: Listen to the lovesick 'You're the Best Thing About Me'
- Late-night shakes its head over Trump's DACA decision
- The Lacheys, Drew Scott, Derek Fisher and Debbie Gibson to compete on 'Dancing With the Stars'
How to meet and marry George Clooney? Being an amazing pen pal helps
|Christie D'Zurilla
Sure, it's a little late now, but George Clooney is finally telling the world how to meet and marry him.
First off, he revealed in a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, get a mutual friend to introduce you. It might happen somewhere fabulous — say, Lake Como, Italy, where he has a home.
Be on your way to somewhere equally fabulous — say, to Cannes, France, with a friend.
Then be beautiful and funny and smart — like, say, the woman formerly known as Amal Alamuddin.
Nobody's saying that recipe would work every time, but it did that one time, turning the notoriously avowed bachelor into a husband and father of twins.
After their first meeting, in July 2013, "she sent some pictures from when she was here, and we were writing each other, emailing, talking, mostly about what was going on in each other's lives, and over a period of time it became clear we were more than just friends," the "Suburbicon" director told THR.
They got together in London that October for a first date while he was supervising the recording of his "Monuments Men" score at Abbey Road Studios.
"Then we went for dinner," said Clooney, 54. "She said, 'Let's go to this place.' It was one of those places that was incredibly hip and chic. And when we came out, there were 50 paparazzi there. But she handled it like a champ. And pretty quickly, things escalated once I was in London."
He spent six weeks in London, and then they went to Cabo for Christmas. Then to Kenya for a safari because apparently Amal loves giraffes.
In April 2014, he proposed and she said yes, with songs by his late aunt Rosemary Clooney playing in the background.
A little more than three years later — without the help of fertility drugs, the new dad said, debunking rumors that popped up during his wife's pregnancy — the couple welcomed twins Alex and Ella.
"We never talked about [having children] until after we were married, which is funny," he said. "There was an assumption that we didn't want them. And then, after the wedding, Amal and I were talking and we just felt we'd gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we've got.
"It would seem self-centered to just have that belong to us," Clooney added.