Happy #BeyDay: Adele, Michelle Obama and more say happy birthday to Beyoncé
|Sonaiya Kelley
Even infrequent tweeter Adele emerged from a social media hiatus to wish Beyoncé a happy birthday. And she's not the only one.
Big-name stars and fans alike took to Twitter in droves to offer birthday wishes to the pop icon, who is 36 today.
Family and friends including mom Tina Knowles-Lawson, daughter Blue Ivy Carter and even former FLOTUS Michelle Obama paid tribute to Bey by posing in her signature "Formation" video look:
The singer, who was in Philadelphia for the Made In America festival over the weekend, was even serenaded by the crowd, led by husband Jay Z.