Did You Hear ... ? Ed Skrein walks from 'Hellboy,' Harvey victims get Hollywood help, and more from the week in entertainment
Happy #BeyDay: Adele, Michelle Obama and more say happy birthday to Beyoncé

Sonaiya Kelley

Even infrequent tweeter Adele emerged from a social media hiatus to wish Beyoncé a happy birthday. And she's not the only one.

Big-name stars and fans alike took to Twitter in droves to offer birthday wishes to the pop icon, who is 36 today.

Family and friends including mom Tina Knowles-Lawson, daughter Blue Ivy Carter and even former FLOTUS Michelle Obama paid tribute to Bey by posing in her signature "Formation" video look:

The singer, who was in Philadelphia for the Made In America festival over the weekend, was even serenaded by the crowd, led by husband Jay Z.

