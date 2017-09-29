Did you hear the one about Harrison Ford swapping jokes with Jimmy Fallon?

When it comes to delightfully cantankerous talk-show guests, no one gets as much mileage out of awkwardness as Harrison Ford.

Thursday was no exception as Ford stopped by "The Tonight Show" to sip Scotch and swap jokes with host Jimmy Fallon.

Ford garnered plenty of laughs playing Gallant to Fallon's Goofus, perhaps best exemplified in an exchange about the alcohol the men indulged in.

The "Blade Runner 2049" actor was explaining how to pronounce Bruichladdich, the brand name of the whiskey, to which Fallon earnestly replied, "That sounds very Scottish."

"Of course," Ford deadpanned, "It's Scotch whiskey."

As Fallon poured the drinks, Ford looked into the studio audience and wondered aloud, "Is this OK?"

"I think we're allowed to do it," Fallon said. "I mean, you're Harrison Ford. We're allowed to do whatever we want to do."

Then, as if speaking to a very simple child, Ford replied, "Not OK with you – OK with my wife."

The laughs kept coming as the men then exchanged jokes, one of which involved both vomit and feces and another one about ice fishing. We'll let you guess who told which.

Watch the segment above.