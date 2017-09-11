Kristen Bell dubs Irma 'best hurricane ever' as she shelters and sings in Orlando

"Dear @daxshepard1, this is john. My side piece in orlando. I hope u understand. Im powerless over a man who serenades me. #Irma2017," she tweeted Sunday, sharing a video of said crooning side piece.

The "Frozen" and "Bad Moms" star's latest shenanigans include getting serenaded by a senior citizen — and rubbing it in her husband's face.

Kristen Bell was making the best of her situation while she hunkered down in Orlando waiting out Hurricane Irma .

"I fully approve of this side action. Git it gurl," Shepard replied.

The gentleman, who sang "You Are My Sunshine," was among the latest seniors to be featured on her Irma-filled Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Bell also posted a photo of her hugging a woman named Corey who "cries when she's happy too" and another of the seniors being treated to "a spa station" at the hotel." Those posts warranted the hashtag #besthurricaneever.

"The Good Place" star was in Florida filming her Netflix comedy "Like Father" last week when Irma struck the Sunshine State. The mother of two didn't make it out in time and joined the masses holed up in hotels to wait out the storm. Despite her situation, her do-gooder proclivities stretched to the family of "Frozen" costar Josh Gad.

"No joke. @IMKristenBell just literally saved my parents, my brothers and entire family from #HurricaineIrma — you are an angel. I adore you," Gad tweeted Friday.

Gad's brothers, sister-law, niece and nephew were stranded in Florida and the actress was able to get them a room at her hotel.

"They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother [sic] her when I asked you not to!!!!" he added on Instagram.