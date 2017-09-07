HBO's 'Veep' to end in 2018

Could it be that American politics has finally gotten too weird for HBO's "Veep" to satirize?

That's the feeling after Wednesday's news that the two-time Emmy-winning comedy series will conclude its run with Season 7 in 2018.

"It became clear that this season should be the last season," Louis-Dreyfus told The Hollywood Reporter. "We don't want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series."

Executive producer and showrunner David Mandel, who took over for series creator Armando Iannucci with Season 5, echoed Louis-Dreyfus' comments when speaking to THR.

"It was just a very natural thing," Mandel said. "We don't want to repeat ourselves or be boring. It's bittersweet, but it's right."

"The decision to bring 'Veep' to a close at the end of next season is bittersweet," Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming, said in a statement. "We love the show and everyone involved but respect the producers' choice to bring Selina Meyer's journey to its conclusion after an extraordinary run of critical and award-winning acclaim.

"Julia Louis-Dreyfus' comedic brilliance infused Selina with a dynamic presence and a vibrant wit which will ensure her a place in the history of television's most iconic comedic characters. We look forward to producing the seventh and final season," Bloys' statement concluded.

The series' sixth season scored 17 nominations for this year's Emmy Awards, which will be given out Sept. 17. Filming for the final season will begin Oct. 16.