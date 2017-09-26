Broadway star Idina Menzel marries 'Rent' co-star Aaron Lohr

"Dad & son walked me down the aisle. It was magical," Menzel wrote. "Thank you to everyone who helped make my wedding day so special."

The "Frozen" actress and actor-turned-psychologist, who co-starred in the 2005 adaptation of "Rent," wed at home, she announced on Facebook on Monday by sharing beautiful photos from the big day.

According to People, Menzel's off-the-shoulder lace gown was made by Carolina Herrera. She wore Jimmy Choo shoes, Ricardo Basta jewels and a Jennifer Behr headpiece. Lohr wore a suit by John Varvatos.

The theater kids have been dating since 2015 and have been engaged for a year.

Menzel, 46, was previously married to another "Rent" co-star, actor Taye Diggs, with whom she shares 7-year-old son Walker. The two married in 2003 and split in 2013.

Lohr, 41, who holds masters degrees in criminal justice and psychology, works as a therapist at Avalon Malibu, a mental-health and addiction treatment center in California. He also starred in Disney's "Mighty Ducks" films, "Newsies" and "The Goofy Movie" and continues to make guests appearances on television in shows such as "Law & Order" and "The Mentalist."