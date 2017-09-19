James Cameron brings Linda Hamilton back to the 'Terminator' franchise but snubs 'Wonder Woman' again

The original Sarah Connor, is back. Fans are going crazy at director James Cameron’s announcement that Linda Hamilton, the first actor to portray the fan-favorite Connor in the “Terminator” franchise, will be returning to the world of killer robots. A reveal that he championed due to Hollywood’s total lack of roles for women action heroes over the age of 50. Which leads us to ask, has James Cameron actually seen “Wonder Woman?”

New “Terminator” franchise director Tim Miller (formally from “Deadpool”) and Cameron hosted a filmmaker discussion on the Paramount lot to give an update on all things skynet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter-- outside press was not allowed inside the THR-hosted conversation-- Cameron was particularly excited about the inclusion of Hamilton because, “There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys… but there isn’t an example of that for women.”

This statement completely disregards the much-praised performances of 51-year-old Robin Wright and 52-year-old Connie Nielsen who played warrior women Antiope and Hippolyta from this summer's “Wonder Woman.” Both characters are shown leaping off horses and into battle in the very first action scene of the film