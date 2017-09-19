James Corden kind of regrets kissing Sean Spicer at the Emmys

James Corden is seen at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 9.

“Late Late Show” host James Corden used his monologue during Monday’s episode to address the photo of him getting cozy with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the Emmy Awards.

Corden approached the subject guised as a recap of the awards show.

“The big winners last night were Donald Glover, Hulu and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer,” Corden said. “Spicer won best actor in a comedy for his role in Donald Trump’s administration.

“I’m kidding, of course, but Sean Spicer actually did make a cameo a last night’s ceremony,” he continued. “And according to some reports at the after-parties, Spicer was the most popular guy in the room.”

Corden took that moment to blast the “Hollywood Elite’s” short-term memory.

“I just want to say, I think people are forgetting that this man lied to the American people and should not be embraced,” Corden said. “These Hollywood phonies kissing up to Sean Spicer are disgusting. I mean, who did this? Who are we talking about here?”