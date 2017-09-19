Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
James Corden kind of regrets kissing Sean Spicer at the Emmys
“Late Late Show” host James Corden used his monologue during Monday’s episode to address the photo of him getting cozy with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the Emmy Awards.
Corden approached the subject guised as a recap of the awards show.
“The big winners last night were Donald Glover, Hulu and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer,” Corden said. “Spicer won best actor in a comedy for his role in Donald Trump’s administration.
“I’m kidding, of course, but Sean Spicer actually did make a cameo a last night’s ceremony,” he continued. “And according to some reports at the after-parties, Spicer was the most popular guy in the room.”
Corden took that moment to blast the “Hollywood Elite’s” short-term memory.
“I just want to say, I think people are forgetting that this man lied to the American people and should not be embraced,” Corden said. “These Hollywood phonies kissing up to Sean Spicer are disgusting. I mean, who did this? Who are we talking about here?”
Then the photo of Corden kissing Spicer on the cheek flashed across the screen.
“I know you think that’s a picture of me kissing Sean Spicer, but in the spirit of Sean Spicer: No, it isn’t,” Corden joked. “I mean, anyone ever have that feeling when you get a little drunk and then wake up the next morning and think, ‘Oh, God, who did I kiss last night?’ ”
Corden didn’t stop there.
“To be fair, everyone was kissing ass last night at the Emmys. I just happened to kiss the biggest one there,” Corden quipped.
“Understandably, some people have been disappointed by this photo,” Corden continued. “In truth, I’m disappointed by it as well. I’ve been reading a lot of harsh comments on Twitter today, and I hear you loud and clear. Truly I do.”
“So much so I’m really starting to regret that ‘Carpool Karaoke’ that we’ve taped with Steve Bannon. Feels like a mistake today,” Corden said.
“I can promise you this: That kiss was a one-time thing,” he insisted. “I’m not one of these people who has a couple of drinks and goes around kissing people that I don’t know.”
Except, it turns out, he might be. Or so Corden wants you to think as he then showed multiple photos of him kissing various celebrities, from Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Allison Janney to Bryan Cranston, Daniel Radcliffe and even a couple former members of One Direction.
“Basically, what I’m saying is, I need to learn how to shake hands,” Corden said.