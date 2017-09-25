James Corden to return as host of the Hollywood Film Awards

The Hollywood Film Awards were so nice that James Corden decided to host them thrice.

Dick Clark Productions announced Monday that Corden will return to host the 21st Hollywood Film Awards, to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Nov. 5.

The event bills itself as the official launch of the award season and honors the year's acclaimed films and actors.

The 2017 ceremony will benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund, a charitable organization that offers assistance and care to those in the industry with limited or no resources.