- Jennifer Lopez pledges $1 million to Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts
- After Trump's Twitter criticism of the NFL, celebs #TakeAKnee in solidarity
- Soul singer Charles Bradley dies at 68
- Kylie Jenner is pregnant, according to reports
James Corden to return as host of the Hollywood Film Awards
|Libby Hill
The Hollywood Film Awards were so nice that James Corden decided to host them thrice.
Dick Clark Productions announced Monday that Corden will return to host the 21st Hollywood Film Awards, to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Nov. 5.
The event bills itself as the official launch of the award season and honors the year's acclaimed films and actors.
The 2017 ceremony will benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund, a charitable organization that offers assistance and care to those in the industry with limited or no resources.