Jimmy Kimmel is sure Trump doesn’t know anything about the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill
|Tracy Brown
Jimmy Kimmel’s battle against the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill continued in Round 3 on Thursday. For the third consecutive night, Kimmel slammed the proposed Obamacare repeal and the politicians who support the plan.
The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host kicked off his monologue with his sights set on Donald Trump, who had finally tweeted his way into the healthcare debate the day before.
“Those are the key words: Repeal and replace,” said Kimmel. “Because for Donald Trump this isn’t about the Graham-Cassidy bill. It’s about getting rid of Obamacare, which he hates, primarily because Obama’s name is on it.
“At this point he’d sign anything if it meant getting rid of Obamacare,” Kimmel continued. “He’d sign copies of the Koran at the Barnes & Noble in Fallujah if it meant he could get rid of Obamacare.”
Kimmel asserted that because the president’s only concern is repealing Obamacare, he does not actually understand any specific details about the new bill.
“I guarantee [Trump] doesn’t know anything about this Graham-Cassidy bill,” insisted Kimmel. “He doesn’t know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid. He barely knows the difference between Melania and Ivanka.”
Kimmel also responded to criticism that he should leave the policy debates to the experts. He reiterated that he has never claimed to be a healthcare expert and that his only goal is to question why others are not listening to what the actual experts are saying.
“I should not be the guy you go to for information on healthcare, and if these [politicians] would tell the truth for a change, I wouldn’t have to,” argued Kimmel.
He also had one simple rebuttal for people who question his qualifications for entering the political discourse.
“I feel like it’s my duty to remind these people who are so concerned about my qualifications [that] the guy you voted for for president, his job qualification was … he fired Meatloaf on television,” said Kimmel. “And then you put him in the White House.