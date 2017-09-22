Jimmy Kimmel is sure Trump doesn’t know anything about the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host kicked off his monologue with his sights set on Donald Trump, who had finally tweeted his way into the healthcare debate the day before.

Jimmy Kimmel’s battle against the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill continued in Round 3 on Thursday. For the third consecutive night, Kimmel slammed the proposed Obamacare repeal and the politicians who support the plan.

“Those are the key words: Repeal and replace,” said Kimmel. “Because for Donald Trump this isn’t about the Graham-Cassidy bill. It’s about getting rid of Obamacare, which he hates, primarily because Obama’s name is on it.

“At this point he’d sign anything if it meant getting rid of Obamacare,” Kimmel continued. “He’d sign copies of the Koran at the Barnes & Noble in Fallujah if it meant he could get rid of Obamacare.”

Kimmel asserted that because the president’s only concern is repealing Obamacare, he does not actually understand any specific details about the new bill.

“I guarantee [Trump] doesn’t know anything about this Graham-Cassidy bill,” insisted Kimmel. “He doesn’t know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid. He barely knows the difference between Melania and Ivanka.”

Kimmel also responded to criticism that he should leave the policy debates to the experts. He reiterated that he has never claimed to be a healthcare expert and that his only goal is to question why others are not listening to what the actual experts are saying.