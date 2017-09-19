Jimmy Kimmel mocks Donald Trump's handshake with Melania: 'These two lovebirds cannot get enough of each other'

Jimmy Kimmel proved that there’s nothing more inspiring than watching the public displays of affection between First Lady Melania Trump and her husband. Nothing that could inspire more jokes, that is.

On Monday night’s show, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host turned his attention to the most recent public interaction between Melania and Donald Trump. The Trumps spent Friday at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for the president to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Air Force.

“This was the moment everyone is talking about,” Kimmel said. “Melania was charged with giving her husband an introduction. And the result was perhaps the most uncomfortable display of affection between any husband and wife this year.”

He shared a clip of the president greeting his wife with a firm handshake before telling her to “go sit down.”

“That’s how it goes when you’re in a relationship. My wife and I shake hands before bed every night,” Kimmel quipped. “He shut her down like a robot from ‘Westworld.’ ”

Kimmel then introduced a new handshake cam, hoping to inspire more public handshakes between couples so very much in love.

Of course, we’ve witnessed the unique dynamic between Donald and Melania before. Remember that time she seemingly swatted away his hand as he reached to take hers?

Kimmel does, and he created a special tribute for the happy couple with a montage of that moment and others.

“These two lovebirds cannot get enough of each other,” Kimmel said. “After all these years of marriage, it’s so sweet to watch how into each other they are.”

Watch the full segment above.