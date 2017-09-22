Kylie Jenner is pregnant, according to reports

The Life of Kylie just hit another milestone: Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian brood, is reportedly pregnant.

The news came via TMZ on Friday, with the website reporting that the father is Jenner's beau, rapper Travis Scott. People also had the news, reporting that the baby is due sometime in February.

As UsWeekly astutely pointed out, the E! reality star sparked rumors earlier this week when fans noticed that she was primarily posting old photos on her social media accounts and her current photos have only been close-ups.

Jenner's rep did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment.

This would be the first child for the 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the Houston rapper, whose real name is Jacques Webster Jr. The two have been linked since the Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival in April and made a public appearance courtside at an NBA game soon after that.

Sources told the sites that the couple began telling friends about the pregnancy earlier this month.

The pregnancy news comes on the heels of rumors that her der half-sister, Kim Kardashian, is expecting her third child with Kanye West via surrogate.