Numero Group's Ken Shipley poignantly remembers Husker Du's Grant Hart

Husker Du founding member Grant Hart, who died Wednesday at 56, had been working in recent years on a box set, "Savage Young Du," slated for release Nov. 10.

Husker Du drummer Grant Hart had been working on and off for years on "Savage Young Du," a box set culling from the band’s demos and other unreleased recordings, a project that he had hoped to see the light of day while he was still alive.

That did not come to pass, as noted by Ken Shipley, co-founder of the Numero Group record label with whom Grant was collaborating on the project until Grant's death Wednesday at 56 from cancer.

"‘Can you get it out before I go?’” Shipley recalls Hart asking him in March, which he included in a heartfelt statement issued Thursday. His relationship with Grant dates to 2010, when Shipley reached out to start discussions for a box set, which after years of wrangling is set for release on Nov. 10.

Shipley’s statement recounted with humor and pathos Hart’s complicated work and interpersonal relationship style.

“To know him was to ... I'm not sure ‘love him’ is the right choice of words,” Shipley wrote. “I had a ton of respect for the guy. I enjoyed his company. I certainly liked him. Is there a word to describe that region between love and like?”