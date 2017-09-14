Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Numero Group's Ken Shipley poignantly remembers Husker Du's Grant Hart
|Randy Lewis
Husker Du drummer Grant Hart had been working on and off for years on "Savage Young Du," a box set culling from the band’s demos and other unreleased recordings, a project that he had hoped to see the light of day while he was still alive.
That did not come to pass, as noted by Ken Shipley, co-founder of the Numero Group record label with whom Grant was collaborating on the project until Grant's death Wednesday at 56 from cancer.
"‘Can you get it out before I go?’” Shipley recalls Hart asking him in March, which he included in a heartfelt statement issued Thursday. His relationship with Grant dates to 2010, when Shipley reached out to start discussions for a box set, which after years of wrangling is set for release on Nov. 10.
Shipley’s statement recounted with humor and pathos Hart’s complicated work and interpersonal relationship style.
“To know him was to ... I'm not sure ‘love him’ is the right choice of words,” Shipley wrote. “I had a ton of respect for the guy. I enjoyed his company. I certainly liked him. Is there a word to describe that region between love and like?”
Shiply said that plans for the box set often proceeded at “a snail’s pace,” yet “my relationship with Grant continued in the background. We traded messages every few months, almost always prompted by him. He always asked about my kids and somehow remembered my daughter's name. ‘How's Clementine?’ he'd ask.”
Hart told Shipley of his battle with cancer in 2015, but continued to push for release of “what would become the first official Husker Du project in more than 25 years.”
On Thursday, Shipley suggested that “Grant Hart would have loved his own death. Furious text messaging in the middle of the night seeking confirmation and commiseration. Condolences from acquaintances and media outlets who haven't come out of the woodwork in years. E-mails from the Associated Press at 4:45am. The clamoring for details. When and where? What kind of cancer? He loved to stir the peanut butter. Actively sought the circus, metal or otherwise.”
And he offered a posthumous apology about the continued delays that prevented completion of "Savage Young Du" earlier.
“I'm sorry we failed, Grant. We pushed as hard as we could to get this beast into the wild, but it wasn't hard enough,” Shipley wrote. “Now it's two months to the release date and everyone is sad and asking a million questions. It's chaos down here and you're probably looking down with your arms crossed, a gigantic, mischievous grin running ear to ear. Just a boy living on Heaven Hill.”
You can read Shipley's full remembrance on Numero Group's website.