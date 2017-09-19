BREAKING NEWS
Latin Grammy nominees announcement postponed after Mexico earthquake

Randall Roberts
Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez at the 17th Latin Grammys. (Christopher Polk / Getty Images)
Citing "the current events in Mexico," the Latin Recording Academy, which administers the annual Latin Grammy Awards celebration and broadcast, has postponed its scheduled Wednesday morning nominees announcement. 

On Tuesday, central Mexico was hit with an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was about 100 miles southeast of Mexico City in the state of Puebla.

The 18th Latin Grammys ceremony, which celebrates the recorded output of Spanish-language musicians, is slated for Nov. 16 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and will be broadcast on Univision.

The academy has not indicated when a rescheduled announcement will occur.

Latest updates

