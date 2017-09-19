Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Latin Grammy nominees announcement postponed after Mexico earthquake
- James Corden kind of regrets kissing Sean Spicer at the Emmys
- Jada Pinkett Smith shuts down Leah Remini's claims that she's a Scientologist
- Morrissey's new song, 'Spent the Day in Bed,' has some sage advice for our troubled times
- Kevin Hart's ex-wife renews claims about his 'lies and infidelity'
- John Stamos, 'Weird Al' Yankovic will star in Hollywood Bowl's 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory'
|Randall Roberts
Citing "the current events in Mexico," the Latin Recording Academy, which administers the annual Latin Grammy Awards celebration and broadcast, has postponed its scheduled Wednesday morning nominees announcement.
On Tuesday, central Mexico was hit with an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was about 100 miles southeast of Mexico City in the state of Puebla.
The 18th Latin Grammys ceremony, which celebrates the recorded output of Spanish-language musicians, is slated for Nov. 16 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and will be broadcast on Univision.
The academy has not indicated when a rescheduled announcement will occur.