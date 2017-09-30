ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Lin-Manuel Miranda and other celebrities slam Trump for Twitter rant about San Juan mayor

Yvonne Villarreal
Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda takes aim at Donald Trump. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and other celebrities slammed President Trump on Saturday morning following Trump's Twitter tirade targeting San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who had criticized what she called the federal government's unhurried response to the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Miranda, Lady Gaga and John Legend were among the stars that lashed out at Trump's string of tweets Saturday that took aim at Cruz,, suggesting she was being “nasty” and displayed “poor leadership.”

Miranda responded with his own series of pointed messages expressing his frustration with the commander in chief — telling Trump he was “going straight to hell.”

The Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, who has family is Puerto Rico, has been among the most vocal celebrities encouraging people to donate to relief efforts to help rebuild the island ravaged by the hurricane more than a week ago. Miranda is also assembling an all-star lineup to record a charity single that will be available for purchase Oct. 6, according to CNN.

Gaga and Legend joined the chorus against Trump's remarks. Legend used an expletive in calling Trump the leader in the worst president "competition."

