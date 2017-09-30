Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan officially join 'American Idol'
- Olivia de Havilland scores court victory; trial will begin Nov. 27
- 'Sex and the City 3'? Nope, not happening, says Sarah Jessica Parker
- Beyoncé goes bilingual on new remix of 'Mi Gente' for disaster relief
- Lynda Carter calls out James Cameron for his 'Wonder Woman' jabs
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets support from Joe Biden after cancer diagnosis
Lin-Manuel Miranda and other celebrities slam Trump for Twitter rant about San Juan mayor
|Yvonne Villarreal
"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and other celebrities slammed President Trump on Saturday morning following Trump's Twitter tirade targeting San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who had criticized what she called the federal government's unhurried response to the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
Miranda, Lady Gaga and John Legend were among the stars that lashed out at Trump's string of tweets Saturday that took aim at Cruz,, suggesting she was being “nasty” and displayed “poor leadership.”
Miranda responded with his own series of pointed messages expressing his frustration with the commander in chief — telling Trump he was “going straight to hell.”
The Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, who has family is Puerto Rico, has been among the most vocal celebrities encouraging people to donate to relief efforts to help rebuild the island ravaged by the hurricane more than a week ago. Miranda is also assembling an all-star lineup to record a charity single that will be available for purchase Oct. 6, according to CNN.
Gaga and Legend joined the chorus against Trump's remarks. Legend used an expletive in calling Trump the leader in the worst president "competition."