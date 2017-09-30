Lin-Manuel Miranda and other celebrities slam Trump for Twitter rant about San Juan mayor

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and other celebrities slammed President Trump on Saturday morning following Trump's Twitter tirade targeting San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who had criticized what she called the federal government's unhurried response to the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Miranda, Lady Gaga and John Legend were among the stars that lashed out at Trump's string of tweets Saturday that took aim at Cruz,, suggesting she was being “nasty” and displayed “poor leadership.”