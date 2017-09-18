Linkin Park members announce Chester Bennington tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl

The surviving members of Linkin Park will reunite onstage for the first time since singer Chester Bennington's death in July.

The group announced Monday morning a Bennington tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 27. Though no lineup details have been revealed, the band said in a statement that they'll be joined by a number of artists who knew Bennington or were influenced by his music.

The band members will donate their performance fees from the show to Music for Relief's One More Light Fund in honor of Bennington. Pre-sales for the show begin Tuesday, with regular tickets going on sale Friday.

Additionally, Linkin Park has released a new video for the song "One More Light," which directly addresses Bennington's suicide and its aftermath within the group.

"It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it," director and Linkin Park founder Joe Hahn said in a statement. "I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people who need it.

"As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people who connect with the band, outside and inside our circle," Hahn added. "This video is a gesture of goodwill to the people who want that connection."