Netflix releases first trailer for 'The Punisher'

Another day, another look at a new Marvel series.

With ABC launching "Inhumans" on Sept. 29 and Hulu debuting "Runaways" on Nov. 21, Netflix seems eager to stay in the comic book conversation.

On Wednesday, the streaming service released the first official trailer for "The Punisher," starring Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle on a bloody path of vengeance in the wake of his family's murder.

Castle first appeared in the second season of Netflix's "Daredevil," and Netflix greenlighted a Punisher spin-off in April 2016.

Netflix has been playing fast and loose with announcing an official release date for "The Punisher," but has confirmed that it will debut this year.

(Warning: This trailer includes graphic violence.)