Noel Gallagher gets emotional at first Manchester Arena show since bombing

Noel Gallagher headlines the We Are Manchester benefit concert at Manchester Arena on Saturday.

With Noel Gallagher at the top of the bill, Manchester Arena reopened Saturday for the first time since a May 22 terrorist attack outside an Ariana Grande concert left 22 people dead and a city traumatized.

The mood at the We Are Manchester benefit was both teary and triumphant with Gallagher and his High Flying Birds headlining the concert, which also featured sets by Courteeners, Pixie Lott, ex-Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, Rick Astley, Blossoms and Bugzy Malone.

The most emotional moment in Gallagher's set came with the performance of "Don't Look Back in Anger," the unofficial rallying anthem of the Manchester attack.