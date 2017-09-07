Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Royals, they're just like us: Prince William walks Prince George to kindergarten on first day of school
- Animal Planet special to feature the rescue of furry friends from Hurricane Harvey
- Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson team up for Netflix's 'Cuckoo's Nest' prequel, 'Ratched'
- Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the next 'Bachelor' (in a possibly last-minute move)
- HBO's 'Veep' to end in 2018
Royals, they're just like us: Prince William walks Prince George to kindergarten on first day of school
|Nardine Saad
As if a sick mom, a new sibling and a whole empire weren't enough to contend with this week, Prince George also has to deal with his first day of kindergarten.
The 4-year-old British royal, third in line to his grandmother's throne, started primary school on Thursday, joining the droves of kids gearing up for the new school year. (Let's be honest: You've seen the emotional-parent posts flooding your newsfeeds. You may have liked them. Or maybe blocked them.)
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, were among the proud parents sharing moments from the occasion via social media (thanks @KensingtonRoyal). William was prominently featured in one portrait holding his uniformed son's hand before they left home for George's first day of school.
Alas, there was no cute sign sharing George's teacher's name or his aspirational career endeavors. (We'll fill that in for him: "Future monarch.")
William, toting George's backpack, accompanied his firstborn to the doors of Thomas's Battersea School near their Kensington Palace home in London. They were greeted by Helen Haslem, the head of the lower school, who shook their hands before taking them to George's classroom.
The school educates about 560 children between the ages of 4 and 13. According to its website, its most important school rule is: "Be Kind." (That's "kind," not "king.")
Catherine did not partake in Thursday's milestone because she "remains unwell," the palace said. The duchess is suffering from severe morning sickness as she carries the couple's third child. The palace announced her pregnancy on Monday by saying she was not feeling well enough to attend an official engagement later in the day.