Royals, they're just like us: Prince William walks Prince George to kindergarten on first day of school

Prince George, with dad Prince William at his side, greet Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, at Thomas's Battersea School on Thursday. (Richard Pohle / Getty Images)

As if a sick mom, a new sibling and a whole empire weren't enough to contend with this week, Prince George also has to deal with his first day of kindergarten. The 4-year-old British royal, third in line to his grandmother's throne, started primary school on Thursday, joining the droves of kids gearing up for the new school year. (Let's be honest: You've seen the emotional-parent posts flooding your newsfeeds. You may have liked them. Or maybe blocked them.)

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, were among the proud parents sharing moments from the occasion via social media (thanks @KensingtonRoyal). William was prominently featured in one portrait holding his uniformed son's hand before they left home for George's first day of school. Alas, there was no cute sign sharing George's teacher's name or his aspirational career endeavors. (We'll fill that in for him: "Future monarch.") William, toting George's backpack, accompanied his firstborn to the doors of Thomas's Battersea School near their Kensington Palace home in London. They were greeted by Helen Haslem, the head of the lower school, who shook their hands before taking them to George's classroom.