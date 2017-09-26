Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- George Clooney adds voice to NFL kneeling debate with poem 'Prayer for Our Country'
- Robert Plant announces 2018 tour, releases new song with Chrissie Hynde
- Broadway star Idina Menzel marries 'Rent' co-star Aaron Lohr
- Forget a knee. President Trump took it on the chin from late-night TV over his NFL comments
- Paley Center to honor Betty White and women in television at October gala
|Randall Roberts
Puncturing the zeppelin-sized dreams of nostalgic rockers hoping for a 2018 reunion with former bandmates Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, singer Robert Plant on Tuesday announced a solo tour, which will stop at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles on March 2.
The waxing millions might want to get over it already, at least based on the new recording Plant just issued. Called "Bluebirds Over the Mountain," it finds the former Led Zeppelin frontman teaming with the Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde for a mesmerizing five-minute workout.
The song is the most recent teaser from Plant's forthcoming album, "Carry Home," which is set arrive via Nonesuch Records on Oct. 13. Produced by Plant in western England, his 11th solo album features backing by his band, the Sensational Space Shifters. That same unit will tour with him.
In a statement announcing the concerts, Plant said of his new work with the Space Shifters: "It's about intention. I respect and relish my past works but each time I feel the trawl and incentive to create new work. I must mix old with new.
"Consequently the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation."
"Bluebirds Over the Mountain" was penned by rockabilly star Ersel Hickey at the suggestion of singer Phil Everly of the Everly Brothers, and recorded by artists including Richie Valens and the Beach Boys (check out their version here).
Plant's version revels in chugga-chugga electric guitar riffs, the occasional dose of feedback and a precisely placed, curiously strong fiddle solo. The song takes flight when paired with the roughly animated video, which stars two laser-beam-shooting people riding on the backs of soaring birds.
For the tour, Plant will be teaming with Ticketmaster and its new bot- and scalper-fighting "Verified Fan" initiative recently employed by superstars including Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen.
Ticket buyers can visit robertplant.tmverifiedfan.com to register for presale access before a Sept. 27 end date. Per the press announcement, those verified and selected "will receive a text invitation two to four hours before the presale begins on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 12 p.m. EDT. The general public on-sale will be on Friday, Sept. 29."