Robert Plant announces 2018 tour, releases new song with Chrissie Hynde

Puncturing the zeppelin-sized dreams of nostalgic rockers hoping for a 2018 reunion with former bandmates Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, singer Robert Plant on Tuesday announced a solo tour, which will stop at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles on March 2.

The waxing millions might want to get over it already, at least based on the new recording Plant just issued. Called "Bluebirds Over the Mountain," it finds the former Led Zeppelin frontman teaming with the Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde for a mesmerizing five-minute workout.

The song is the most recent teaser from Plant's forthcoming album, "Carry Home," which is set arrive via Nonesuch Records on Oct. 13. Produced by Plant in western England, his 11th solo album features backing by his band, the Sensational Space Shifters. That same unit will tour with him.

In a statement announcing the concerts, Plant said of his new work with the Space Shifters: "It's about intention. I respect and relish my past works but each time I feel the trawl and incentive to create new work. I must mix old with new.

"Consequently the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation."