- Royals, they're just like us: Prince William walks Prince George to kindergarten on first day of school
- Animal Planet special to feature the rescue of furry friends from Hurricane Harvey
- Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson team up for Netflix's 'Cuckoo's Nest' prequel, 'Ratched'
- Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the next 'Bachelor' (in a possibly last-minute move)
- HBO's 'Veep' to end in 2018
|Nardine Saad
Producer Ryan Murphy and actress Sarah Paulson are teaming up again, this time with Netflix to flesh out the story behind the sadistic, rules-loving Nurse Ratched of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."
According to Deadline, "Ratched" will explore the psychiatric nurse's origins beginning in 1947 and chronicle how she transformed into the tyrannical caregiver made famous by Louise Fletcher in the 1975 film.
The Emmy-winning Murphy and his muse, Paulson, have worked together repeatedly on projects such as "American Horror Story" and "American Crime Story." The two will co-produce Evan Romansky's series, which marks Murphy's first foray into streaming. Romansky, a recent film school graduate, penned the script and will write the pilot, Deadline said. Murphy will direct it and Paulson will play the formidable titular character.
Netflix called for a two-season, 18-episode, straight-to-series order, and production is planned for 2018. The highly coveted prequel reportedly launched a bidding war among Netflix, Hulu and Apple.
Two-time Oscar winner Michael Douglas will also serve as executive producer. His father, Kirk Douglas, co-owned the "Cuckoo's Nest" film rights and originally starred in the 1963 stage adaptation. Michael Douglas and Saul Zaentz co-produced Milos Forman's Jack Nicholson-starring film, and Murphy reportedly spent a year securing the rights to the Ratched character, as well as Michael Douglas' and the Zaentz estate's participation, Deadline said.
Based on Ken Kesey's 1962 novel, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" won the Oscar for best picture and earned Nicholson an Academy Award. Fletcher's career-defining role earned her the supporting actress Oscar, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA. The enmity her character wrought was a focal point of her Oscars speech, which she famously delivered in sign language.
"Well, it looks like you hated me so much that you have given me this award. And all I can say is — I've loved being hated by you!" Fletcher said.