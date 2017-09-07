Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson team up for Netflix's 'Cuckoo's Nest' prequel, 'Ratched'

Producer Ryan Murphy and actress Sarah Paulson are teaming up again, this time with Netflix to flesh out the story behind the sadistic, rules-loving Nurse Ratched of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."

According to Deadline, "Ratched" will explore the psychiatric nurse's origins beginning in 1947 and chronicle how she transformed into the tyrannical caregiver made famous by Louise Fletcher in the 1975 film.

The Emmy-winning Murphy and his muse, Paulson, have worked together repeatedly on projects such as "American Horror Story" and "American Crime Story." The two will co-produce Evan Romansky's series, which marks Murphy's first foray into streaming. Romansky, a recent film school graduate, penned the script and will write the pilot, Deadline said. Murphy will direct it and Paulson will play the formidable titular character.