Sen. Bill Cassidy fires back at Jimmy Kimmel: 'I'm sorry he does not understand'

Sen. Bill Cassidy, left, and Sen. Lindsey Graham talk about health care on Capitol Hill in July.

The war of words between late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy escalated Wednesday morning, as the latter defended himself against accusations of lying about his position on healthcare reform.

"I’m sorry he does not understand," Cassidy said on CNN's "New Day" about Kimmel's Tuesday night screed that the senator had lied to his face about his healthcare priorities.

Cassidy claimed that under the Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson proposal more people will have coverage and individuals with pre-existing conditions will remain protected.