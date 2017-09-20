Read the sweet open letter new mom Serena Williams penned to her own mother

Serena Williams, right, and twin sister Venus Williams, left, pose with their mother, Oracene Price, at the 2015 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year ceremony in 2015.

The overwhelming influence of motherhood has prompted tennis champ Serena Williams to pen an open letter to her own mother, Oracene Price, about strength and body image.

"You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter 😳) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body," Williams wrote on her Reddit profile on Tuesday, which she promoted with an image of her daughter on her Instagram account.

"I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day."

The 23-time Grand Slam champ welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian with her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, on Sept. 1. And it appears the post-partum hormones have fully flung her into mama-bear mode, with Williams already thinking about how to shield her child from the world's ills.