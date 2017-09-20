Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Read the sweet open letter new mom Serena Williams penned to her own mother
|Nardine Saad
The overwhelming influence of motherhood has prompted tennis champ Serena Williams to pen an open letter to her own mother, Oracene Price, about strength and body image.
"You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter 😳) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body," Williams wrote on her Reddit profile on Tuesday, which she promoted with an image of her daughter on her Instagram account.
"I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day."
The 23-time Grand Slam champ welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian with her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, on Sept. 1. And it appears the post-partum hormones have fully flung her into mama-bear mode, with Williams already thinking about how to shield her child from the world's ills.
The admiring letter dedicated to Price -- a tennis coach and mother of five who got Williams and her twin sister, Venus, involved in the sport -- spoke of her strength against those "too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman" and Price's resolve against the naysayers.
The 35-year-old athlete addressed several challenges she endured too. Williams said she's been called a man because she "appeared outwardly strong," accused of using drugs ("I have always had far too much integrity to behave dishonestly in order to gain an advantage"), and told that she belongs in men's sports because she looks "stronger than many other women do."
To that she said, "I just work hard and I was born with this badass body and proud of it."