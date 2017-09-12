Seth Meyers reminds us that Trump is very much a Republican

Things may be quiet in the eye of a hurricane, but Seth Meyers had plenty to say Monday night about the coverage of Hurricane Irma as well as the Trump administration’s response to it.

In a segment that began with the “Late Night” host wondering why reporters were placing themselves in danger just to describe “wind and rain,” Meyers took the president and his team to task for their comments on Irma.

After pointing out how Trump was unable to praise the Coast Guard for its work during the storm, Meyers explained how the administration is refusing to even discuss climate change and its correlation to recent weather events.

“The evidence shows that the effects of climate change … are making these kinds of extreme weather events worse. And yet the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, says now is not the time to talk about it,” Meyers said.

“That’s like crashing your car into a telephone pole and telling the cops, ‘This is not the time to talk about my drinking problem.’ If now is not the time, when is the time?”

Meyers reiterated how Trump’s views (read: denial) of climate change is just one of the ways the president is completely aligned with Republicans — a reminder he felt people needed after the media praised Trump for going against his party to make a deal with congressional Democrats to extend the nation’s debt limit.

“Can we just stop with this absurd talking point? Donald Trump is not an Independent,” Meyers said. “The only thing he’s independent of is reality. Whether it’s his views on climate change, immigration, race, taxes, education or national security, he has proven time and again, that he is a Republican. The GOP is now totally and completely the party of Trump.”

