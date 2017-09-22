Stephen Colbert leaks his own meltdown tape in 'solidarity' with Lawrence O'Donnell

Stephen Colbert knows what it's like to have chaos reigning in his ear while hosting a TV show. And he sure showed it during a Thursday clip ribbing MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell.

Leaked footage recently showed O'Donnell, "The Last Word" anchorman, having several tantrums on-camera over technical difficulties, which Colbert described as going from "zero to Dad on Day 3 of road trip like that."

"Folks, I gotta say, while the footage is not flattering, as a broadcaster, I sincerely feel for Lawrence O'Donnell in this clip," the "Late Show" host said in his opening monologue. "Hosting a television show is extremely stressful. ... It is really hard to do with any distractions."

In solidarity with O'Donnell — and "just to get ahead of the story before it breaks" — Colbert decided to release his own expletive-laden tape mimicking O'Donnell's startled reactions to off-camera drilling and a woman reciting the "12 Days of Christmas" in his ear.

