The CW is officially giving 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' the 'Riverdale' treatment, with a horror twist

Sabrina Spellman is headed back to TV. After months of teasing and speculating, the CW and WBTV have finally announced they're officially developing a horror-centric show based off the Archie Comics character Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

But similar to the hyper stylized, neo-noir reboot of the original "Archie" comics "Riverdale," this Sabrina reboot will be based on her new (and much darker) comic series "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," which will also serve as the new TV show's name.

According to the news release, "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" show reimagines Sabrina's origins as a dark, coming-of-age story steeped in the occult and witchcraft. Viewers will follow the struggles of the half-witch, half-mortal Sabrina as she attempts to pacify her dual nature. Plus she'll have to protect her human friends from the atrocities of dark magic and the like while balancing prom.

The CW is referencing "Rosemary's Baby" and "The Exorcist" as tonal influencers for the series, and if that seems like a stretch, note the smog-filled and perfectly "Twin Peaks-ian" hallways of Archie and Jughead's new high school on "Riverdale." Anything is possible in this new CW/Archie mashup world. And this sounds like a big deviation from the 1996 Melissa Joan Hart TV series.

The one-hour drama will be written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and directed by Lee Toland Kriege, who will both also serve as executive producers along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater.

So how does Sabrina fit into the "Riverdale" world? In the comic books, this darker interpretation of Sabrina debuted in "Afterlife with Archie" where she is asked by Jughead to bring his beloved dog Hot Dog back to life and inadvertently starts a zombie apocalypse.

The title's success lead to Sabrina starring in her own comic "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," a not-quite-spinoff that takes place in a different reality. This "Sabrina" series is set in the 1960s, where Sabrina lives with her aunts Hilda and Zelda, as well as her cousin Ambrose (all witches).

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" will be produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The show is being targeted for the 2018-2019 television season as a companion to "Riverdale."