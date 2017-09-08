In the new 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer, Thor's team of gladiators has a name — or maybe it doesn't

While the NFL kicked off its regular season Thursday night, Marvel Studios kicked off "Thor: Ragnarok" ticket sales during the game with a petite new trailer for the superhero flick that opens Nov. 3 in the U.S.

Lots of fighting, myriad cool weapons and a thundering herd of winged horses are included in the 45-second peek at the newest satellite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus there's a creepy fire monster. And Cate Blanchett, of course, as the villainous Hela, goddess of death.

Nice headgear, Hela.

"I'm puttin' together a team," Chris Hemsworth's Thor says, swaggering toward Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson.

"This team of yours, has it got a name?" Valkyrie inquires, as one does when approached by a swaggering man dressed in armor, leather and a smidgen of a cape.

Yeah, um, it's called — what was it called? The Revengers? OK, maybe not. Maybe no name at all? That's what Thor meant to say in the first place, guys. Just ask the Hulk.

"If we were taking things a little too seriously, I would say, 'Never forget that we're making a cosmic adventure with a space Viking,' " director Taika Waititi told The Times recently. "That sort of captures it all."

Anyway, don't miss the superhero landing, folks. This time, it's at the end.