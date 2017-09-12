If you're going to tease 'Curb Your Enthusiasm's' Larry David, better to call him bald than old

Larry David is back and as wry as ever.

Not much has changed for the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" scribe and star since his idiosyncratic comedy went off the air in 2011 -- except that he's older.

Gearing up for the long-awaited Season 9 premiere next month, the "Seinfeld" co-creator stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Monday to answer a few of the host's questions about the new season, namely how his cranky misanthropic character has evolved.

"What's changed is the way that people yell at me," David explained, "because you know every show somebody's yelling, cursing, usually it's, 'You bald bastard,' things like that. And it always made me laugh."

However, due to the hiatus and the self-parodying nature of the show, his co-stars have picked up on his age (he's 70 now), which has become frequent fodder on the largely improvised comedy.

"Now, instead of a 'bald bastard' they're calling me an 'old bastard.' ... And the 'bald bastard' used to make make me laugh but the 'old bastard,' oh, no, I didn't like that at all," he said. "Boy, do I miss being called bald. I never thought I'd miss it.

"I'm very proud of myself -- and I'm not proud of myself for a lot of things -- [I'm] very proud of myself for the way I accepted my baldness," he asserted. "It's the only demonstration of character I've ever displayed in my life. In my entire life. I'm amazed."

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" returns on Oct. 1. You can watch the latest NSFW trailer here.