No love for 'Game of Thrones' at the Golden Globes

"Game of Thrones" has racked up more than its fair share of accolades and awards in its six seasons, but one place the series tends to get overlooked is at the Golden Globe Awards.

The show has won 38 Emmy Awards in its run, making "Game of Thrones" the winningest scripted show in Emmys history. But the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. hasn’t been quite as impressed with dragons, the denizens of Westeros or any struggles against Winter.

"Game of Thrones" has notched six overall nominations with just one win — Peter Dinklage for supporting actor in 2012. The show didn't earn even a Golden Globe nomination in 2013 and 2014.

This year "Game of Thrones" was nominated in two categories: drama series and Lena Headey for supporting actress. With Olivia Coleman taking the supporting actress award, "Game of Thrones" has one more chance tonight to take a trophy.

But considering the HFPA’s tendency to favor new TV shows, "Game of Thrones’ " Golden Globes drought may very well continue.