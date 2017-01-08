Viola Davis pays tribute to father in emotional 'Fences' speech

Viola Davis has been on a nice awards run this season, winning the Critics Choice prize and being favored for numerous others for her role as conflicted homemaker Rose Maxson in new 1950s-era drama "Fences."

Denzel Washington directed the film from August Wilson's script (adapted from his own play), also starring as lead character Troy Maxson. The movie has been in the works since 1987, when Paramount optioned it for Eddie Murphy. Davis, who also won a Tony Award for playing the role on Broadway in 2010, noted its improbable path to the multiplex.

"It's not every day Hollywood thinks of translating a play to the screen," she said as she accepted her first Globe after four previous nominations. "It doesn't scream moneymaker, but it does scream art, it does scream heart."

Davis has a number of show-stopping scenes in the film, including an emotionally potent moment in which she tells Troy she's been standing right by him after he makes a startling confession.

On stage Sunday, Davis offered more of that power. After thanking the film's producers, she gave a special shout-out to her father, Dan Davis, who raised her and siblings in poverty, largely in Rhode Island.

"To the original Troy, my father Dan Davis, born in 1936. He had a fifth-grade education and didn't know how to read until he was 15," she said. "But you know what? He had a story and it deserved to be told — and August Wilson told it."