Beyoncé is 11 inches taller than Simone Biles. That is all.

Beyoncé and Simone Biles both tower over the competition in their respective fields -- but when they met face to face on the VMAs, it was no contest.

In their stocking feet, Beyoncé is 11 inches taller than Biles.

In diva heels on Sunday as she accepted her Moonman for female video from four of the Final Five, 5-foot-7 Bey was more like a 6-foot presence. Meanwhile, 4-foot-8 Biles wore modest heels, maybe 2.5 inches -- that left her still short of 5 feet tall.

This, friends, is what that looked like when Beyonce hugged Biles and her 5-foot-2 teammate Aly Raisman. Yes, Simone is in there. She's wearing red, in case you can't tell.