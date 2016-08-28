ENTERTAINMENT
It's fair to say Beyonce stole the MTV VMAs with an extended performance inspired by "Lemonade." It was also a special evening for Rihanna, who performed throughout the night before Drake presented the Vanguard award to the woman he's "been in love with since [he] was 22 years old." And Britney Spears returned to the VMAs stage; it was an admirable effort, but even those shadow fingers couldn't come close to topping Beyonce.

Beyoncé is 11 inches taller than Simone Biles. That is all.

(Jason Szenes / EPA, left; Evan Agostini / Associated Press)
Beyoncé and Simone Biles both tower over the competition in their respective fields -- but when they met face to face on the VMAs, it was no contest.

In their stocking feet, Beyoncé is 11 inches taller than Biles.

In diva heels on Sunday as she accepted her Moonman for female video from four of the Final Five, 5-foot-7 Bey was more like a 6-foot presence. Meanwhile, 4-foot-8 Biles wore modest heels, maybe 2.5 inches -- that left her still short of 5 feet tall.

This, friends, is what that looked like when Beyonce hugged Biles and her 5-foot-2 teammate Aly Raisman. Yes, Simone is in there. She's wearing red, in case you can't tell.

Honest, Biles really was there -- see? And Laurie Hernandez, on the far right, is apparently a member of the Beyhive.

