Beyoncé joined by mothers of Black Lives Matter victims on red carpet

Beyoncé, party of 13!

The "Lemonade" singer not only hit the red carpet with daughter Blue Ivy in tow, but her entourage included several "mothers of the movement" and other women who appeared in some capacity on her visual album.

Notching 11 nominations for videos from her incendiary 2016 release, Bey, clad in a fluttery Francesco Scognamiglio confection, was flanked by the mothers of police violence victims Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Oscar Grant, and Trayvon Martin. The women fostered the Black Lives Matter movement and several of them appeared in Bey's video "Freedom" holding portraits of their deceased kin.

Musicians Chloe x Halle, model Winnie Harlow, actress Quvenzhané Wallis and a few others also joined the superstar.