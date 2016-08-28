LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 1: She was the PTA mom everyone knew. Who would want to harm her?
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

MTV's VMAs are here! But we may as well call them the Beyonce awards with how many awards she's nominated for. That would be a whopping 11. Adele comes in next with seven nominations. Drake, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are also vying for the top prize. Rihanna will receive the Vanguard Award, the VMAs' most prestigious award, which has previously been given to Michael Jackson, Madonna, and David Bowie. And while we're talking about flashback artists: Britney Spears is performing! Stay with us as we report all of the play-by-plays.

Aug. 28, 2016
6:40 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 6:40 p.m.

Beyoncé joined by mothers of Black Lives Matter victims on red carpet

Nardine Saad

Beyoncé joined by mothers of Black Lives Matter victims on red carpet

(Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
(Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Beyoncé, party of 13!

The "Lemonade" singer not only hit the red carpet with daughter Blue Ivy in tow, but her entourage included several "mothers of the movement" and other women who appeared in some capacity on her visual album.

Notching 11 nominations for videos from her incendiary 2016 release, Bey, clad in a fluttery Francesco Scognamiglio confection, was flanked by the mothers of police violence victims Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Oscar Grant, and Trayvon Martin. The women fostered the Black Lives Matter movement and several of them appeared in Bey's video "Freedom" holding portraits of their deceased kin.

Musicians Chloe x Halle, model Winnie Harlow, actress Quvenzhané Wallis and a few others also joined the superstar.

 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
72°