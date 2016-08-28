Beyoncé re-creates 'Lemonade' at the MTV Video Music Awards

At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, Beyoncé stole the show with an ambitious 16-minute medley that covered snippets of her entire groundbreaking surprise visual.

And on Sunday, she did it again.

The pop star used her performance — which the network kept under wraps until Sunday — to re-create “Lemonade,” her concept musical drama and album that was the night’s biggest nominee with 11 nods, a personal record for the singer.

Opening with the album’s somber ballad “Pray You Catch,” Beyoncé started her set surrounded by the black women that appeared in the stunning art film.

What followed was a spectacular 15 minutes that traced a bulk of the record.

She writhed around in black lace for the reggae bouncer “Hold Up,” and was even handed a baseball bat to smash up a camera the way she does in the film.

Beyoncé ran through her flippant kiss-off “Sorry” before tossing on a fur coat and strutting across the arena to her rollicking “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” without barely catching a breath.

It was a flashy display of her prowess as an electrifying talent, and when paired with Rihanna’s extended mini-sets that perfectly captured her knack for infectious pop hits, it was clear that Beyoncé and Rihanna were the night’s headliners.

“Y’all came to slay,” she said as she unleashed her bodacious hit “Formation.”

The thing is, though, can one really out-slay Beyoncé?