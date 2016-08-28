Britney Spears' most memorable VMA moments

Perhaps one of the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards’ most anticipated events is Britney Spears’ return to the VMA stage as a performer. It will mark the first time the singer has performed at the VMAs since 2007, and while Spears’ opening performance of "Gimme More" nine years ago was definitely not one of her finer VMA moments, it’s hard to deny that it was memorable. Will this year’s performance be redemption for Spears?

To commemorate her return to the VMA stage, here is a quick look back at some of Spears’ most memorable VMA moments.

1999: The first time is always one to remember. Spears made her VMA stage debut performing "Baby One More Time" — fittingly in a faux school setup — which immediately preceded 'NSync’s performance of "Tearing Up My Heart."

2000: Spears’ performance of "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction" and "Oops!… I Did It Again" saw her shed her teen pop persona when she ripped off her more conservative black suit to reveal a sparkly nude bodysuit in an act that challenged anyone who would deny she was very much an adult in control of her image.