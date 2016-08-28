LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 1: She was the PTA mom everyone knew. Who would want to harm her?
MTV's VMAs are here! But we may as well call them the Beyonce awards with how many awards she's nominated for. That would be a whopping 11. Adele comes in next with seven nominations. Drake, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are also vying for the top prize. Rihanna will receive the Vanguard Award, the VMAs' most prestigious award, which has previously been given to Michael Jackson, Madonna, and David Bowie. And while we're talking about flashback artists: Britney Spears is performing!

Britney Spears' most memorable VMA moments

Tracy Brown

Perhaps one of the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards’ most anticipated events is Britney Spears’ return to the VMA stage as a performer. It will mark the first time the singer has performed at the VMAs since 2007, and while Spears’ opening performance of "Gimme More" nine years ago was definitely not one of her finer VMA moments, it’s hard to deny that it was memorable. Will this year’s performance be redemption for Spears?

To commemorate her return to the VMA stage, here is a quick look back at some of Spears’ most memorable VMA moments. 

1999: The first time is always one to remember. Spears made her VMA stage debut performing "Baby One More Time" — fittingly in a faux school setup — which immediately preceded 'NSync’s performance of "Tearing Up My Heart." 

2000: Spears’ performance of "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction" and "Oops!… I Did It Again" saw her shed her teen pop persona when she ripped off her more conservative black suit to reveal a sparkly nude bodysuit in an act that challenged anyone who would deny she was very much an adult in control of her image. 

2001: Spears strutting on stage with a live python draped over her shoulders is a VMA image that has endured her many career ups and downs since that performance of "I’m a Slave 4 U" 15 years ago.

(Scott Gries / Getty Images)
(Scott Gries / Getty Images)

2003: Somehow Spears topped her 2001 performance with this outing that saw her take the stage with Madonna, Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott for a medley of songs and a steamy lip-lock. 

(Kevin Winter / AFP/Getty Images)
(Kevin Winter / AFP/Getty Images)

2007: In a time in which Spears was making headlines more for events in her personal life than her music career, came this performance of "Gimme More" that critics and fans alike universally panned. 

(Matt Sayles / AP)
(Matt Sayles / AP)

2011: While Spears herself did not perform, as the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, she did get to watch a choreographed tribute of her biggest video hits. Plus she was this close to re-creating her 2003 kiss with presenter Jo Calderone/Lady Gaga. 

What was your favorite Britney moment?

 

