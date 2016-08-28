ENTERTAINMENT
It's fair to say Beyonce stole the MTV VMAs with an extended performance inspired by "Lemonade." It was also a special evening for Rihanna, who performed throughout the night before Drake presented the Vanguard award to the woman he's "been in love with since [he] was 22 years old." And Britney Spears returned to the VMAs stage; it was an admirable effort, but even those shadow fingers couldn't come close to topping Beyonce.

Did Beyoncé pay tribute to Prince or uplift feminism?

Tre'vell Anderson

After a mini-concert that still has all of social media talking, Beyoncé and her dancers formed a symbol on stage. While some say it was a tribute to the late Prince, others cite it as the gender symbol for female. Either way, Beyoncé can do no wrong. 

