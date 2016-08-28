LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 1: She was the PTA mom everyone knew. Who would want to harm her?
Aug. 28, 2016

Christie D'Zurilla

How big is Drake's love for Rihanna? Billboard-size

Rihanna and Drake perform at the Grammy Awards in 2011. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Nothing says you're crushing on someone like a hundreds-of-square-feet love note, which is exactly what Drake bought for Rihanna the other day.

"Congratulations to Rihanna from Drake and Everyone at OVO," it reads, referencing OVO Sound, the label founded by the "Hotline Bling" singer.

Congrats are definitely in order, as Rihanna will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at Sunday's MTV Music Video Awards.

"When he extra [heart]," Bad Gal Riri wrote Friday on Instagram, captioning a shot of the blue board filled with white cursive writing and the OVO owl logo.

Drake "still loves her and never stopped. Rihanna is the one that's been not wanting to settle down in the past," a source told E! News in July, suggesting that the two were dating. "They are having fun spending time with each other. Their music together got them close again."

In addition to the Video Vanguard Award, she's up for female video and collaboration for that music, "Work," featuring Drake. So if she wins there, he wins too. Of course, Rihanna's competing against herself in the collaboration category, as she's featured on Calvin Harris' "This Is What You Came For," which is up for the collaboration award as well.

