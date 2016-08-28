How big is Drake's love for Rihanna? Billboard-size

Rihanna and Drake perform at the Grammy Awards in 2011.

Nothing says you're crushing on someone like a hundreds-of-square-feet love note, which is exactly what Drake bought for Rihanna the other day.

"Congratulations to Rihanna from Drake and Everyone at OVO," it reads, referencing OVO Sound, the label founded by the "Hotline Bling" singer.

Congrats are definitely in order, as Rihanna will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at Sunday's MTV Music Video Awards.

"When he extra [heart]," Bad Gal Riri wrote Friday on Instagram, captioning a shot of the blue board filled with white cursive writing and the OVO owl logo.